Hillary Clinton holds her book "It Takes A Village" as she sits on stage at the Warner Theatre in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, during a book tour event for her new book "What Happened" hosted by the Politics and Prose Bookstore.
Hillary Clinton holds her book "It Takes A Village" as she sits on stage at the Warner Theatre in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, during a book tour event for her new book "What Happened" hosted by the Politics and Prose Bookstore. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo
Hillary Clinton holds her book "It Takes A Village" as she sits on stage at the Warner Theatre in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, during a book tour event for her new book "What Happened" hosted by the Politics and Prose Bookstore. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo

Nation & World

Clinton mocks 'manspreading' Putin

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 10:04 PM

NEW YORK

When Hillary Clinton took the guest's seat on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," she was in a mood to put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the psychiatrist's couch.

Clinton said Tuesday night that Putin interfered in the presidential election in part because of her work as secretary of state, which brought the two into conflict on various occasions. That, she said, evolved into a grudge on his part.

She said the fact she's a woman "does seem to get him agitated." And she mocked Putin for "manspreading" at one meeting. That's an aggressive posture where a man sits with legs splayed.

And she says Putin is "tied up with his anger and disappointment" with the Soviet Union's collapse.

Meantime Clinton called President Donald Trump's U.N. speech "very dark, dangerous."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video