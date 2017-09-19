Nation & World

Al-Qaida-led fighters on the offensive against Syrian troops

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 1:52 AM

BEIRUT

A Syrian monitoring group says insurgents led by an al-Qaida-linked group have launched a wide offensive against pro-government troops south of their stronghold in the western province of Idlib.

The Syrian government-affiliated Central Military Media outlet says troops and allied militias have pushed back against the offensive, which started on Tuesday in northeastern rural Hama province, on the border with Idlib, killing a number of insurgents.

Rami Abdurrahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, says airstrikes pummeled the area of the fighting. He says the push is the widest so far by al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allies, including Chinese fighters of the Turkistan Islamic Party.

Abdurrrahman says thousands of insurgents are involved in the push, which seeks to reach the government-controlled city of Hama.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video