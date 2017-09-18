Hundreds of protesters stand outside of the St. Louis city jail on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. The protesters chanted "free our people" outside the jail on Monday night to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars. Police said that more than 120 people were arrested during Sunday's protests. Monday was the fourth day of protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the killing of a black suspect.
Nation & World

More protests set for Tuesday after quiet night in St. Louis

By JIM SALTER and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

September 18, 2017 11:02 PM

ST. LOUIS

Protesters gathered outside the jail in downtown St. Louis to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars, but there was no repeat of the vandalism that occurred over the weekend.

More demonstrations are expected Tuesday, four days after a judge found ex-officer Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Organizers did not give any details about Tuesday's protests.

Smith's mother, Anne Smith, was among those outside the jail on Monday.

St. Louis police say 123 people were arrested on Sunday, all but three of them for failure to disperse. More than 80 were arrested at one intersection, including a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter.

Sean Porter, a demonstrator who was released from jail Monday evening, says they couldn't leave the intersection because police had blocked them in.

