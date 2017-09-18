Nation & World

Young immigrants shout down Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 11:18 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been shouted down at a San Francisco event by young immigrants protesting her conversations with President Donald Trump on immigration policy.

The Democratic leader was barely able to speak over the chorus of chants Monday, including shouts of "undocumented and unafraid." At one point, she said, "Just stop it."

Pelosi is in her home city to call for legislation that would protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas.

Trump recently announced plans to halt a program giving them temporary legal status. He's since held meetings with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to discuss renewing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and increasing border security.

The Democrats say a deal has been reached, but the White House denies it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video