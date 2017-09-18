Putin attends military drills that worry Russia's neighbors

In this Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 photo provided Monday, Sept. 18, by Vayar Military Agency, a Belarus army fires during a military exercise at a training ground at an undisclosed location in Belarus. Russia and Belarus began major war games Thursday, an operation involving thousands of troops, tanks and aircraft on NATO's eastern edge practicing how to hunt down and destroy armed spies, among other maneuvers. Vayar Military Agency photo via AP)