Authorities: 13-month-old girl run over by tractor, dies

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 12:39 AM

LADY'S ISLAND, S.C.

A 13-month-old girl has died after authorities say she was run over by a tractor in South Carolina.

The Island Packet reports the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the girl's 5-year-old brother was operating a tractor in a backyard under his father's supervision Saturday in the coastal community of Lady's Island.

Sheriff's Capt. Bob Bromage told the newspaper the boy apparently put the tractor in reverse without realizing his mother and sister were walking in the yard. The report says the infant was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott says an autopsy identified the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Bromage says the investigation is continued and that no charges have been filed or are pending at this time.

