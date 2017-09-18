This undated photo distributed on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of an intermediate range Hwasong-12 in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
Nation & World

German foreign minister urges direct talks with North Korea

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 12:33 AM

BERLIN

Germany's foreign minister is calling for direct talks with North Korea in the standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

Officials in Germany, which holds an election Sunday, have been adamant that there must be a diplomatic solution. Chancellor Angela Merkel has pointed to the negotiations that led to Iran curtailing its nuclear program as a possible model.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told Monday's edition of the Bild daily that the world should wait for sanctions to bite, but "visions and courageous steps" also are needed.

He said "a security guarantee other than the nuclear bomb" is needed for North Korea and pointed to Cold War detente as an example. Gabriel said that requires direct negotiations with North Korea and argued that the U.S., China and Russia should participate.

