Nation & World

Voting peaceful in previously troubled southern Nepal

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 12:45 AM

KATHMANDU, Nepal

Tens of thousands of people voted peacefully Monday in a previously troubled southern Nepal province where ethnic violence demanding constitution changes had led to dozens of deaths in recent years.

Police said there was no trouble during the voting in the No. 2 province, where security had been stepped up for the municipal and village council elections.

The Madhesi ethnic group wants their provinces to have more territory than was assigned under the constitution adopted in 2015.

The constitution divided Nepal in seven federal provinces that would have their own provincial assemblies. The names of these assemblies would be also decided by these assemblies elections for which is planned for November.

More than 50 people died in protest-related violence in 2015 and 2016. The protesters also blocked crossings at the border with India, resulting in severe shortages of fuel, medicine and supplies in Nepal.

Madhesi groups have vowed to continue their struggle for the constitutional demands but allowed the polls to be held.

"We will continue with our demand but have decided we will also take part in the elections so that we can voice our demands in political forums," said Rajendra Mahato of the Rastriya Janata Party. The party had been threatening to disrupt the polls until recently when they too decided they would contest for the seats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video