Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer, left, is greeted by Eddie Rosario following Mauer's grand slam off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Chris Rowley in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone AP Photo
Nation & World

Rosario's 2 homers, Mauer's slam drive Twins over Jays 13-7

By BRIAN HALL Associated Press

September 17, 2017 3:14 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Eddie Rosario homered twice, Joe Mauer hit a grand slam and the Minnesota Twins overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 13-7 Sunday and maintain control for the second AL wild card.

Minnesota trailed 5-0 in the second inning after Josh Donaldson's second homer. Rosario and Byron Buxton hit consecutive homers to start the Twins' rally as Minnesota burst ahead with a seven-run bottom half that included Jorge Polanco's tiebreaking RBI grounder. Minnesota pulled away with six runs in the fifth against reliever Chris Rowley.

Minnesota began the day one game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild card and closed within four games of the Yankees heading into a three-game series at New York that starts Monday.

