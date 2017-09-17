Nation & World

Jamaica's Violet Brown dies at 117; Japan woman now oldest

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 9:49 AM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic

The world's oldest person has died in Jamaica. Violet Brown was 117 years and 189 days old.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed his condolences in a Facebook post, calling her "an inspiring woman."

The woman known as "Aunt V" died Friday at a local hospital, where she had been treated for heart arrhythmia and dehydration.

With her death, the Gerontology Research Group lists Nabi Tajima of Japan was the oldest surviving person. She was born on Aug. 4, 1900.

Brown spent much of her life cutting sugar cane. She remained active in her church until recently and credited her longevity to hard work and her Christian faith.

She had four sons and two daughters. Her eldest son died in April at age 97.

