Police forensic officers enter a property in Sunbury-on-Thames, southwest London, as part of the investigation into Friday's Parsons Green bombing, Saturday Sept, 16, 2017. British police made what they called a "significant" arrest Saturday in southern England, and searched a property in Sunbury-on-Thames as the manhunt for suspects continues following the partially exploded bomb attack on the London subway. PA via AP Jonathan Brady
Nation & World

UK police arrest 2nd man in London subway attack case

By GREGORY KATZ Associated Press

September 17, 2017 12:39 AM

LONDON

London police say a second man has been arrested in connection with the London subway attack.

Police said Sunday that a 21-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night in Hounslow in west London. He was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Two men are now in custody for possible role in the attack that injured 29 people.

Britain's terror threat level remains at "critical" — the highest level — meaning that authorities believe another attack is imminent

Police on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old man in the port of Dover — the main ferry link to France — and then launched a massive armed search in the southwestern London suburb of Sunbury.

