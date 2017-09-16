Dog that disappeared in Florida in 2016 is found in New York

Volunteer Myra Kennett, of the rescue group Bobbi and The Strays, plays with Relay at the facility in Freeport, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The German shepherd mix went under a backyard fence in West Palm Beach, Fla. in February 2016 and the dog's microchip has been traced back to the owners. The shelter's looking for a volunteer to drive the dog to Florida. Newsday via AP Danielle Finkelstein