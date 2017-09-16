A Rohingya Muslim woman, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, lies unconscious on the shore of the Bay of Bangal after the boat she was traveling in capsized at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Nearly three weeks into a mass exodus of Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands were still flooding across the border Thursday in search of help and safety in teeming refugee settlements in Bangladesh.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 1:19 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes images of boys collecting recyclables amid rubble in Aleppo, Syria; a woman lit by a lantern in her home during a power outage in Florida; and the moon Enceladus setting behind Saturn as the Cassini spacecraft heads toward the planet.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 9-15, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

