FILE - This Jan. 7, 2016 file photo released by the Waller County Sheriff's Office in Hempstead, Texas, shows former Texas State Trooper Brian Encinia, after his arrest on a perjury charge. The misdemeanor perjury charge was dismissed against the fired Texas state trooper in a case arising from his 2015 arrest of Sandra Bland, a black woman who was later found dead in a county jail. A state investigation of the white state trooper's actions in the arrest of Bland, a black motorist who later died in custody, found that the trooper was rude toward Bland and failed to follow standard procedures in his handling of the woman. Waller County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Nation & World

Texas DPS: Trooper rude in dealing with Sandra Bland

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 9:27 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

A state investigation of a white state trooper's actions in the arrest of Sandra Bland, a black motorist who later died in custody, found that the trooper was rude toward Bland and failed to follow standard procedures in his handling of the woman.

KXAN-TV of Austin obtained a "use of force" report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. It showed Trooper Brian Encinia also provided no answers to several questions the DPS interviewer posed about his actions — including why Encinia didn't tell Bland why she was being arrested.

Encinia, who arrested the 28-year-old Chicago area woman after a minor traffic infraction escalated into an angry struggle in 2015, was charged with perjury after Bland was found dead in a Waller County Jail cell three days after her arrest. A judge later dismissed that charge.

