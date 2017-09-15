Nation & World

NKorea leader says he will complete nuke program

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 3:35 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un vowed to complete his nuclear weapons program in the face of strengthening sanctions after he inspected a powerful new intermediate-range missile that was fired over Japan.

The North's state media carried Kim's comments on Saturday, a day after U.S. and South Korean militaries detected the missile launch from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

It traveled 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles) before landing into the northern Pacific Ocean.

It was the country's longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile.

The North has confirmed the missile as an intermediate range Hwasong-12, which it also launched over Japan on Aug. 29.

North Korea has also threatened to fire a salvo of these missiles toward Guam. It conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video