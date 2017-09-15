Nation & World

Man shot to death in police confrontation in South Carolina

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 8:14 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

A man has been shot and killed by police near the South Carolina coast.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby says officers were called to a park about 12:30 a.m. Friday to check on a suspicious person.

Crosby says officers saw the man had a gun and one officer fired when the man pointed the gun at them.

The man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Crosby says the officer has been placed on administrative duty while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates. The officer's name has not been released.

State Law Enforcement Division spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson says the officer is white, as was the suspect.

