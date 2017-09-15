Nation & World

Pakistan court rejects ex-PM's petition against removal

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 12:35 AM

ISLAMABAD

A defense lawyer says Pakistan's Supreme Court has rejected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's request for a review of a ruling disqualifying him from holding office for concealing his assets.

Salman Akram Raja said a five-judge panel of the court Friday also rejected review petitions from Sharif's two sons, a daughter and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

He said the court will release a detailed order later to explain its reasons for upholding the July 28 ruling, under which the country's three-time premier was removed from office following a probe that determined he concealed his financial assets.

Sharif resigned but insists he was disqualified over a trivial charge.

Sharif and some family members now face criminal cases prepared by Pakistan's anti-corruption body.

