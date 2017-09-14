Nation & World

Entire Philippine city police sacked over killings, robbery

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 11:04 PM

MANILA, Philippines

A Philippine official on Friday ordered the relief of an entire city police force in metropolitan Manila after some of its members were suspected in the gruesome killings of three teenagers and were caught by closed circuit television robbing a house.

The 1,200-strong Caloocan city police force will be relieved in batches and replaced, said metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde. The officers will undergo 45 days of retraining, after which those facing no charges can be reassigned to other stations.

The Department of Justice has started an investigation based on the murder and torture complaint against four Caloocan policemen allegedly linked to the killing of 17-year-old student Kian Delos Santos during an anti-drug raid last month.

The parents of two other teenagers have also filed double murder and torture complaints against two Caloocan policemen. Last week, CCTV footage purportedly showed 13 policemen robbing a house during an alleged drug raid.

President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs, which has left thousands of suspects dead, has come under renewed scrutiny after police gunned down delos Santos. Police described him as a drug dealer who fired at officers during a raid, but his family and witnesses said the student was shot as he pleaded for his life.

