Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, right, and Christina Wilson, the fiancée of Anthony Lamar Smith, deliver a statement in anticipation of a verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley is accused in the 2011 killing of Lamar Smith following a high-speed chase.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, right, and Christina Wilson, the fiancée of Anthony Lamar Smith, deliver a statement in anticipation of a verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley is accused in the 2011 killing of Lamar Smith following a high-speed chase. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, right, and Christina Wilson, the fiancée of Anthony Lamar Smith, deliver a statement in anticipation of a verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley is accused in the 2011 killing of Lamar Smith following a high-speed chase. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

Nation & World

Calm urged as ruling nears in ex-St. Louis officer's trial

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 6:31 PM

ST. LOUIS

The St. Louis mayor and Missouri governor along with the fiancée of the man killed by former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley are urging calm as a judge's ruling in Stockley's murder case draws near.

Stockley fatally shot Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. Stockley testified he thought Smith, who was black, was reaching for a gun. Prosecutors say Stockley planted the weapon inside Smith's car.

Activists have threatened civil disobedience if Stockley, who is white, is acquitted.

Media reports and preparation announcements from officials indicate that Judge Timothy Wilson may rule Friday. Gov. Eric Greitens has the National Guard on standby. Police are working 12-hour shifts starting Friday. All downtown courthouses will be closed, including the federal courthouse.

Greitens and Mayor Lyda Krewson called for peace. Smith's fiancee, Christina Wilson, asked that any protests be peaceful.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video