The Latest: Cops: School shooting suspect left suicide note

The Latest on a deadly school shooting in Washington state (all times local):
12:35 p.m.
Authorities say the 15-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting at a Washington state high school brought two guns from home and had suicidal thoughts.
Court documents released Thursday say Caleb Sharpe told police he had been picked on by the student who was killed but didn't target him specifically. He told officers he wanted to teach "everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others."
The Associated Press doesn't typically name juvenile suspects but is doing so because of the severity of the accusations and because Sharpe's name was released in publicly available documents and was widely used in local media.
The documents say Sharpe had been in the care of a school counselor for suicidal thoughts and left a suicide note at his home.
Authorities say he took a rifle and a handgun from his father's gun safe and opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one classmate and wounding three others.
10:20 a.m.
The suspect in a shooting that left one student dead at a Washington state high school had posted videos online showing him playing with guns.
Students at Freeman High School in the tiny town of Rockford, south of Spokane, say they knew about the videos. Junior Paul Fricke told The Spokesman-Review newspaper (http://bit.ly/2wazhtH ) that "we knew he had an assault rifle, because he uses it in his YouTube videos."
In one video, the suspect and a friend display several guns, including what appear to be airsoft weapons and one actual rifle. They act out a scenario where they search for a neighborhood drug dealer.
He's accused of shooting a classmate to death and wounding three others at the school Wednesday before a custodian stopped him.
The suspect is set to make his first appearance in juvenile court Thursday in Spokane.
9:35 a.m.
An initial court appearance has been set for the suspect in a shooting at a small high school in Washington state.
Officials say the suspect will appear in Spokane County juvenile court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday at Freeman High School, located near the town of Rockford, Washington, which is south of Spokane.
Authorities say a shooter killed one student and wounded three others at the high school Wednesday morning. The wounded students are all expected to survive.
The shooter was stopped by a janitor at the school.
No motive has been offered for the shootings.
12:06 a.m.
Authorities say a shooter killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
The suspect was obsessed with previous school shootings, a classmate says, and had brought notes at the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do "something stupid" and might get killed or jailed.
The victims who were seriously injured Wednesday at Freeman High School in tiny Rockford, Washington, are expected to survive.
The suspect was taken into custody.
