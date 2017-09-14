A man fights against waves caused by approaching Hurricane Max that took away part of the beach in Pie de La Cuesta, on the outskirts of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Max has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to make landfall later Thursday along the coast of Guerrero state. It's a region that includes the resort city of Acapulco.
A man fights against waves caused by approaching Hurricane Max that took away part of the beach in Pie de La Cuesta, on the outskirts of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Max has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to make landfall later Thursday along the coast of Guerrero state. It's a region that includes the resort city of Acapulco. Bernandino Hernandez AP Photo
A man fights against waves caused by approaching Hurricane Max that took away part of the beach in Pie de La Cuesta, on the outskirts of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Max has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to make landfall later Thursday along the coast of Guerrero state. It's a region that includes the resort city of Acapulco. Bernandino Hernandez AP Photo

Nation & World

Hurricane Max hits southern Mexico near Acapulco

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 5:00 PM

MEXICO CITY

Hurricane Max slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast Thursday, dumping rain on an area east of the resort city of Acapulco before weakening into a tropical storm as it move inland into Guerrero state.

The coastline where Max made landfall is sparsely populated and dotted with fishing villages.

Guerrero Gov. Hector Astudillo warned that the rains would continue all night. Near Acapulco, the government worked feverishly to widen a channel to the sea to prevent a coastal lagoon from flooding.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center had earlier issued a hurricane warning for Max for the coastline between Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado, and said the storm could bring "life-threatening flash floods and rainfall" to Guerrero and Oaxaca states.

Max had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and was located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Acapulco. It was heading toward the east at 8 mph (13 kph), the hurricane center reported.

Acapulco, about 30 miles (60 kilometers) from where the hurricane made landfall, was hit by strong winds and rain that blew down some branches on the city's coastal boulevard.

Also Thursday, Tropical Storm Norma formed farther out to the west in the Pacific and was expected to strengthen and head toward the resort-studded Baja California Peninsula.

Norma was located about 360 miles (580 kilometers) south of the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the peninsula's southern tip.

The storm had winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving north at 6 mph (9 kph). On that track Norma could be at hurricane strength near Los Cabos by Sunday or Monday.

Los Cabos was hit by Tropical Storm Lidia in early September, causing at least five deaths.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video