Hurricane Max hits southern Mexico near Acapulco

A man fights against waves caused by approaching Hurricane Max that took away part of the beach in Pie de La Cuesta, on the outskirts of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Max has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to make landfall later Thursday along the coast of Guerrero state. It's a region that includes the resort city of Acapulco. Bernandino Hernandez AP Photo