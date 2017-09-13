Pregnant teacher found dead; boyfriend charged with murder

This undated image provided by the Montgomery County Police Department shows Laura Wallen. Police in Maryland say Wallen, a pregnant teacher who was missing for more than a week, has been found dead in a shallow grave, and her boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, is charged with her slaying. Montgomery County police Chief Thomas Manger said at a news conference that she was found in Damascus, about 38 miles west of Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Montgomery County Police Department via AP)