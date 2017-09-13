Nation & World

German police say Briton's airport arrest likely life-saving

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 3:27 AM

BERLIN

German police say a British man's arrest at Munich airport for failing to pay a fine probably saved his life.

The 39-year-old, who wasn't identified, was arrested as he arrived from London Tuesday evening. Police said Wednesday a judge in Osnabrueck had fined the Ghanaian-born 500 euros ($600) for bodily harm in August 2015, and prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for him a year later after he failed to pay.

The man complained of heart pain after his arrest, and a doctor declared him unfit for jail and sent him to a hospital. Police say that doctors there discovered an "apparently very rare and very serious disease," and say the patient likely wouldn't have lived long without an operation he is now awaiting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video