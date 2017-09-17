Governments turn tables by suing public records requesters

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, SEPT. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Kim Sordyl poses for a photo at home as her family eats breakfast in the kitchen in Portland, Ore., on Friday, July 7, 2017. In April 2017, the Portland, Ore., school district filed a lawsuit against Sordyl, who is seeking records about employees on leave for alleged misconduct after the disclosure that one psychologist had been off for three years. Sordyl said she believes the information will expose costly missteps by district human resources officials and lawyers, and the district attorney has already ordered the records to be released. Don Ryan AP Photo