The Latest: Victim identified as alleged shooter's mother

A suspect in an active shooter incident at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was pulled from a grey Ford Escape at the intersection of LaHaye Drive and Mount Support Road in Lebanon, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. The Lebanon Department of Public Safety confirmed that someone was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. following reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The Valley News via AP Jennifer Hauck