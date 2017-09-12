A suspect in an active shooter incident at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was pulled from a grey Ford Escape at the intersection of LaHaye Drive and Mount Support Road in Lebanon, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. The Lebanon Department of Public Safety confirmed that someone was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. following reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Nation & World

1 in custody after report of shooter inside hospital's ICU

By MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press

September 12, 2017 3:16 PM

LEBANON, N.H.

Police responding to a report of an active shooter inside the intensive care unit of New Hampshire's largest hospital Tuesday took a Rhode Island resident into custody, officials said, but authorities so far have not confirmed whether a shooting occurred.

Authorities said a person was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. while trying to leave the grounds of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The hospital was placed under lockdown and it wasn't clear if that was lifted.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said at a news conference that police had received a report of a shooting inside an ICU on the fourth floor of one of the buildings. He said the "incident" was now over and there was no threat to the public. He did not elaborate.

John Kacavas, the medical center's chief legal officer, thanked police and the attorney general's office for their response to a "tragic situation."

Rhode Island State Police said the suspect's car had Rhode Island plates so police in New Hampshire reached out to the state's Fusion Center, an information center under the command of the state police that also involves representatives from local, state and federal agencies.

The center helped identify the suspect as a Rhode Island resident, said Laura Meade Kirk, a state police spokeswoman. The resident's name wasn't immediately released.

MacDonald, State Police Commander Christopher Wagner and hospital officials declined to answer questions after giving reporters a brief statement.

MacDonald said authorities expect to be able to provide further details Tuesday night.

People were told to avoid the area around the hospital, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the medical center.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Vermont State Police assisted New Hampshire and local police.

WCAX-TV reported that an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a "code silver," telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place. "Code silver" indicates that a violent situation is unfolding.

The state attorney general's office is investigating.

