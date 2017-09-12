Nation & World

Arab feud over Qatar boils over at Cairo meeting

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 9:47 AM

CAIRO

A Qatari diplomat says "dogs" backed by "some regimes" are waging a media campaign against his country, a thinly veiled jab at Gulf countries that drew a sharp rebuke at an Arab League meeting.

Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs, Soltan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, delivered the remarks at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on Tuesday, angering Saudi and Egyptian representatives.

After his speech, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry rejected what he said were "baseless insults."

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar in June over its close ties to Iran and its alleged support for extremists. Qatar has denied supporting extremism, saying the crisis is politically motivated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video