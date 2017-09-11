Nation & World

Peru expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear test blast

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 6:33 PM

LIMA, Peru

Peru's government has declared North Korea's ambassador persona non grata and given him five days to leave the nation in retaliation for the Asian country's recent nuclear test blast.

The foreign ministry said Monday that it decided to expel Ambassador Kim Hak-chol because of Pyongyang's repeated flaunting of resolutions by the U.N. Security Council against its nuclear program.

Peru's action follows a similar rebuke recently by Mexico.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during a tour of the the region asked four Latin American nations with diplomatic relations with Pyongyang to break those ties in order to boost pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Peru established diplomatic relations with North Korea in 1988. It has no embassy in the country however.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video