A sample of the postal ballot on legalizing gay marriage is shown in Sydney, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. More than 16 million registered voters among Australia's population of 24 million will receive the ballots in the coming days requesting their opinion on whether same-sex couples should be allowed to wed.
A sample of the postal ballot on legalizing gay marriage is shown in Sydney, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. More than 16 million registered voters among Australia's population of 24 million will receive the ballots in the coming days requesting their opinion on whether same-sex couples should be allowed to wed. Rick Rycroft AP Photo
A sample of the postal ballot on legalizing gay marriage is shown in Sydney, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. More than 16 million registered voters among Australia's population of 24 million will receive the ballots in the coming days requesting their opinion on whether same-sex couples should be allowed to wed. Rick Rycroft AP Photo

Nation & World

Australians to soon post ballots in gay marriage survey

By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press

September 11, 2017 9:05 PM

CANBERRA, Australia

Australians begin receiving their postal ballots on legalizing gay marriage from Tuesday as a new opinion poll showed that most of those who intend to vote are in favor of marriage equality.

More than 16 million registered voters among Australia's population of 24 million will receive ballots in the coming days requesting their opinion on whether same-sex couples should be allowed to wed.

An Ipsos poll published in Fairfax Media newspapers on Tuesday found 65 percent of respondents said they were certain to take part in the survey.

Of those certain to post their ballot papers back, 70 percent said they would support gay marriage.

If the postal survey finds most Australians want gay marriage, the Parliament will vote by December on legislation to lift the prohibition on gay marriage. But several lawmakers have said they would vote against gay marriage regardless of public opinion.

The Ipsos poll was based on a survey of 1,400 voters between Wednesday and Saturday last week. It had a 2.6 percentage point margin of error.

The result was consistent with previous polls in recent years which have shown around two-thirds of Australians support gay marriage.

But a similar proportion also want legal protections for churches' rights to refuse to marry same-sex couples and to teach that marriage should be between a man and woman.

Critics of the government's approach have argued that the public should see how these rights would be protected in proposed legislation before they decide whether gay marriage should go ahead.

But the government refuses to release a draft bill until after the survey decides whether the Parliament will consider any bill.

Conservative Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and center-left Labor Party opposition leader Bill Shorten are both campaigning for law reform.

But two past conservative prime ministers, Tony Abbott, who remains a government lawmaker, and John Howard, both oppose the change.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video