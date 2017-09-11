Nation & World

Major Houston highway damaged by Harvey reopens

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 8:12 AM

HOUSTON

A major Houston north-south highway shut by Harvey floodwaters and then by damage from the storm has reopened.

Crews late last week pumped out water that had risen to nearly the top of the underpasses on the Sam Houston Tollway and opened the highway's northbound lanes.

Concrete damaged on the southbound lanes, however, had to be replaced.

Four lanes on the southbound side now have reopened. Harris County Tollroad Authority officials say a right lane and ramp are likely to remain closed for another week.

The road is also known in Houston as the West Beltway. It's in the area where water from two swollen reservoirs is being released into Buffalo Bayou, causing prolonged flooding of homes.

