People move through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean. Cuban officials warned residents to watch for even more flooding over the next few days. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Cuba says 10 died in Hurricane Irma

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 6:23 AM

HAVANA

The Latest on Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Cuban state news media say 10 people died across the island as it was being battered by Hurricane Irma.

Most of them died in Havana, where chest-deep seawater pushed several blocks into densely populated neighborhoods.

The state media say several of the deaths occurred in partial building collapses. Much of Cuba's housing stock is deteriorating.

At least 24 people died in other parts of the Caribbean as the hurricane blew through.

