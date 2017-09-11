Nation & World

Cambodian leader threatens opposition over arrested chief

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 5:02 AM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

Prime Minister Hun Sen has threatened to dissolve the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party if it entangles itself in the legal proceedings against its chief, charged with treason last week.

Hun Sen said during a graduation ceremony Monday that if the investigation into Kem Sokha linked his party to his actions, it would be dissolved. Kem Sokha was arrested on the basis of videos from several years ago showing him at a seminar where he spoke about receiving advice from U.S. democracy promotion groups.

His arrest is generally seen as a partisan political effort to cripple the opposition before next year's general election.

Deputy opposition chief Mu Sochua demanded Kem Sokha's immediate release and said the party would continue to support him as its chief.

