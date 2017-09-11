Nation & World

5-year-old NYC boy dies after falling out 3rd-floor window

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 5:12 AM

NEW YORK

Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after falling out of a third-floor bathroom window at a New York City condominium.

Police say the boy was playing on the third floor inside a Queens condo on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the boy, who was being watched by his grandparents, went to the bathroom and managed to get out of the window.

Police say the boy landed in a stairwell below.

The boy was unresponsive at the scene and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police officials say no arrests have been made and that an investigation into the fall is continuing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video