Marine colonel found guilty of sexually abusing child

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 12:17 AM

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.

A decorated Marine colonel based in North Carolina has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Local media outlets report 56-year-old Daniel Wilson of Mason, Washington, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child, six counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and absence without leave on Saturday. He was sentenced Sunday at Camp Lejeune to 5 ½ years of confinement and was dismissed from service.

He was found not guilty of several additional charges, including the rape of a child and sexual assault.

The government said the charges stemmed from incidents in Australia, Camp Lejeune and Beaufort, South Carolina, in 2016. Wilson had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Wilson served in the Marine Corps for more than 30 years and completed 11 deployments.

