A rough surf surrounds Boynton Beach inlet as Hurricane Irma hits in Boynton Beach, Fla. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Jim Rassol
Nation & World

Weakened Irma lashes Tampa Bay region; full impact unknown

By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press

September 10, 2017 11:07 PM

TAMPA, Florida

Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

The hurricane's maximum sustained winds weakened to 85 mph (135 kph) with additional weakening expected.

As of 2 a.m. EDT, the storm was centered about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Tampa and moving north-northwest near 15 mph (24 kph).

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction. With communication cut to some of the Florida Keys, where Irma made landfall Sunday, and rough conditions persisting across the peninsula, many are holding their breath for what daylight might reveal.

