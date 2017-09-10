Weakened Irma lashes Tampa Bay region; full impact unknown

A street is flooded as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A houses is surrounded by water as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A person walks through a street lined with debris and fallen trees as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
The eye of Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
The metal canopy at a gasoline station is shown after it was overturned by high winds brought on by Hurricane Irma, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in North Miami, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
A boat rests on its side in what is normally six feet of water in Old Tampa Bay, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Hurricane Irma, and an unusual low tide pushed water out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
A palm tree blows in the wind as Hurricane Irma hits in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
An American flag is torn as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Flood waters rise around signs at the Haulover Marine Center at Haulover Park as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in North Miami Beach, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
A floundered boat is shown at the Haulover Marine Center at Haulover Park as Hurricane Irma passes by Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in North Miami Beach, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Heavy rains flood the streets in the Coconut Grove area in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, during Hurricane Irma.
Alan Diaz
AP Photo
Iris Belen, left, and Mouad El jamil watch weather updates on their phone after evacuating from their home to a shelter as Hurricane Irma approaches in Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A car is parked on a flooded road as Hurricane Irma passes, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Surfside, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Palm Bay officer Dustin Terkoski walks over debris from a two-story home at Palm Point Subdivision in Brevard County, Fla., after a tornado touched down on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Red Huber
Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Mary Della Ratta, 94, sits in shelter after evacuating her home with the help of police last night ahead of Hurricane Irma in Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. "I'm afraid of what's going to happen. I don't know what I'll find when I go home," said Della Ratta whose husband passed away ten years ago. "I have nobody. I'm all alone in this world."
David Goldman
AP Photo
A crane atop a high-rise under construction in downtown Miami collapsed Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma. The crane collapsed in a bayfront area filled with hotels and high-rise condo and office buildings, near AmericanAirlines Arena, according to a tweet from the City of Miami.
Gideon J. Ape via AP)
Umbrellas held by Janesse Brown, left, and her daughter Briana Johnson, 12, right, get torn apart by strong winds as Kyra Johnson, 8 watch, while they tried to visit Southbank Riverwalk in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, as Hurricane Irma passes the area.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bob Self
