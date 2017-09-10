Taiwan activist stands trial in China for state subversion

Kou Shou-chin, mother of detained Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che, center, is chased by reporters as she arrives at the Changsha International Airport ahead of her son's trial which open on Monday, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Lee is accused of subversion of state power, a vaguely defined charge often used by authorities to muzzle dissent and imprison critics. Emily Wang AP Photo