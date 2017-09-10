Adams' 11th-inning homer lifts Braves over Marlins 10-8

Rio Ruiz had a tying, two-run single with two outs in a three-run ninth inning and Lane Adams hit a two-run homer off Vance Worley in the 11th that gave the Atlanta Braves a 10-8 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, clinching the NL East for the Washington Nationals.
Miami's Dee Gordon broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career pinch-homer. Christian Yelich hit an RBI double in the ninth and scored on Justin Bour's sacrifice fly to boost the lead to 8-5.
Freddie Freeman singled against Jarlin Garcia with one out in the bottom half, and Nick Markakis doubled. Tyler Flowers hit a run-scoring groundout, Lance Adams walked and Johan Camargo hit an infield single to shortstop off Javy Guerra, loading the bases. With the Braves down to their last strike, Ruiz followed with a smash that bounced over the glove off third baseman Brian Anderson as two runs scored.
Flowers singled with one out in the 11th off Vance Worley (2-5) and Adams, who had entered in the fifth inning as a pinch runner, hit his third home run this season.
Comments