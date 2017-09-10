Excavation work continues on City Hall which had partially collapsed in Thursday's magnitude 8.1 earthquake, in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Workers Saturday found the body of a municipal police officer in the rubble who had been missing.
Nation & World

The Latest: Aftershocks keep hitting quake-stung Mexico town

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 10:28 AM

JUCHITAN, Mexico

The Latest on the aftermath of Mexico's magnitude 8.1 earthquake (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Mexican officials now say at least 90 people have died in the historic earthquake that struck the southern part of the country.

Oaxaca state Gov. Alejandro Murat said Sunday that 71 people have died in his state. At least 19 are reported dead in two neighboring states.

___

9:30 a.m.

Mexico's government is distributing food to jittery survivors of an earthquake that destroyed a large part of the city of Juchitan. That's where 37 of the 65 people killed by the quake lived.

Some people have continued to sleep outside, fearful of more collapses. Strong aftershocks continue to rattle the town, including a magnitude 5.2 jolt in the early morning.

Local officials say they've counted nearly 800 aftershocks of all sizes since late Thursday's big quake. The U.S. Geological Survey has counted nearly 60 with a magnitude of 4.5 or greater.

