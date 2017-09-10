Palestinians release activist jailed for Facebook post

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2016 file photo, Palestinian activist Issa Amro, center, participates in a demonstration in the West Bank city of Hebron. The Palestinian Authority has released a prominent activist a week after he was arrested for writing a Facebook post criticizing the government of President Mahmoud Abbas. Issa Amro’s lawyer said his client was released Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, on $1,400 bail. Mahmoud Illean, File AP Photo