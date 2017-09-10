Nation & World

Israeli jet causes sonic boom over southern Lebanon

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 2:56 AM

SIDON, Lebanon

Israeli jets have flown low over the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, causing at least one sonic boom.

An Associated Press reporter in Sidon heard two sonic booms and saw four jets flying overhead at various altitudes on Sunday. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported one sonic boom caused by a low-flying Israeli jet.

The Lebanese Army did not have any immediate comment.

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry said Saturday it was filing a complaint against Israel at the U.N. Security Council for violating its national airspace to strike targets inside Syria.

