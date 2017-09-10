US historian who spent decades in Afghanistan dies at 90

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014 file photo, Nancy Hatch Dupree listens during an interview with The Associated Press at the Afghanistan Center at Kabul University. Dupree, an American historian who spent decades in Afghanistan working to preserve the heritage of the war-torn country has died following a long illness. An Afghan government statement said Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, that Dupree, who first came to Afghanistan in 1962 and spent much of her life collecting and documenting historical artifacts, died in Kabul overnight at the age of 90. Massoud Hossaini, File AP Photo