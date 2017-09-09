Nation & World

Iraq steps up strikes on IS-held Hawija ahead of offensive

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 4:40 AM

BAGHDAD

Iraq's defense minister says the Iraqi air force and the U.S.-led coalition have stepped up a campaign of airstrikes on the Islamic State group-held town of Hawija ahead of a planned ground assault there.

Iraqi forces are pushing IS out of the remaining pockets of territory the group holds in the country after forces backed by the U.S.-led coalition retook Iraq's second largest city of Mosul in July.

Last month, the Iraqi military command overseeing the IS fight announced Hawija, 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Baghdad, would be the next battle against the extremists.

Iraqi Defense Minister Erfan al-Hayali says his forces have begun radio broadcasts and leaflet drops on the town warning civilians of the planned push.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video