Nation & World

Polish seaman drowns in Sweden where naval drill being held

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 2:04 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

The Swedish navy says a Polish seaman drowned in a harbor in southeastern Sweden where an annual Baltic Sea naval exercise is being held.

Rear Adm. Jens Nykvist says two Polish seamen fell into the water in Karlskrona late Friday. Nykvist said Saturday that one of them died. Neither of them was identified and no further details have been given.

The seamen were among 5,000 sailors participating in the annual Northern Coasts drill with units from Baltic nations and several NATO countries. This year, Sweden is hosting the naval drill.

The Sept. 8-21 exercise is being staged as non-NATO member Sweden hosts another, larger drill with nearly 20,000 troops from Sweden and several NATO countries. The Aurora 17 drill starts Monday and ends Sept. 29.

