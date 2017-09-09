Irma chases retirees from Florida paradise; return uncertain

The retirement community Surfside Estates sits between the beach and a river in Beverly Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Florida is a haven for retirees, and residents of one coastal retirement community are leaving for Irma without knowing what to expect after the story. Surfside Estates was battered by Hurricane Matthew last year and the storm didn't even come ashore in Florida. Residents are now worried about what Irma will do to their little piece of paradise along the main beach road. David Goldman AP Photo