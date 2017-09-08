Joe DeNucci, boxer and long-serving politician, dies at 78

File-This Jan. 21, 2010 file photo shows Massachusetts Auditor Joseph DeNucci before Gov. Deval Patrick's state-of-the-state address in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Boston. The boxer who became a politician and the longest-serving state auditor in Massachusetts history has died. DeNucci was 78. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and died Friday at his home in Newton. Steven Senne, File AP Photo