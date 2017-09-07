10 Things to Know for Friday

More Videos 1:29 Building a better downtown for Modesto Pause 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 3:52 Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 3:08 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 2:44 Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy

