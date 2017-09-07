The Latest: Bahamas airports shut down as Irma approaches

More Videos 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Pause 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neigbhor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:23 Oakdale OKs resolution promoting unity 0:30 Immigrant advocates protest Trump decision in Modesto 0:49 This 5-foot rattlesnake was caught with tongs at power plant 2:03 Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:28 Theft of wallet from Oakdale store Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy

Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy