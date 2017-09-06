Author who sees race-intelligence link speaks at Harvard

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, political scientist Charles Murray speaks at The Madison Club in Madison, Wis. Harvard University is hosting a talk by Murray, an author who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence and touched off a boisterous protest earlier this year in Vermont. Murray has said his views are misunderstood. He says he hopes his appearance on campus Wednesday, Sept. 6, is peaceable. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File Michael P. King