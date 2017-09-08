Teen gun violence 'a way of life' in Savannah and Syracuse

ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A make-shift memorial of stuffed animals decorates a South Side street corner, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y. The memorial was created for 15-year-old Akil Williams who was shot earlier this summer. From 2014 through this past June, 48 youths aged 12 to 17 in Syracuse were killed or injured in gun violence. The city’s rate of teen shootings per capita is more than double those seen in the vast majority of U.S. cities with populations of 50,000 or more, according to an Associated Press and USA TODAY Network analysis of shooting cases compiled by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Deivion Rohdafox checks a cooler he and his brother and cousins were using to sell snacks, soda and sweetened drinks on a street corner of their South Side neighborhood, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y. The 11-year-old was hoping to use the money to buy school supplies. Syracuse, on the eastern fringe of upstate New York’s Finger Lakes region, has struggled to find its footing since factories making air conditioners and auto parts shut down.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Kenneth Serrano, wraps his hands while working out at the Faith and Hope Community Center , Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in the South Side neighborhood of Syracuse, N.Y. The modestly sized city with a big problem. Teenagers are being killed or injured by guns at a rate far higher than most other cities.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Arthur "Bobby" Harrison walks up the stairs from the basement of the Faith and Hope Community Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y. Newspaper and magazine clippings about local residents and sports and entertainment celebrities cover the walls where Harrison coaches and mentors teenagers and young men in hopes of keeping them out of trouble.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A flyer created by Old Gangsters Against Violence hangs on a wall with newspaper and magazine clippings at the Faith and Hope Community Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y. Researchers have linked high poverty rates to gun violence, and parts of Syracuse’s South Side are plagued by both.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Arthur "Bobby" Harrison pauses at the entrance of the Faith and Hope Community Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y., where he coaches and mentors teenagers and young men in hopes of keeping them out of trouble. Young people here are killing each other “for no reason. ... It’s just kids angry at kids because this is what they’re told they’re supposed to do,” he says. “If someone tells you you’re bad all the time, even though you’re a good kid, you start acting bad because this is what they believe anyway.”
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A photo of a victim of gun violence hangs over the entrance to a home, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in the South Side neighborhood of Syracuse, N.Y. From 2014 through this past June, 48 youths aged 12 to 17 in Syracuse were killed or injured in gun violence. The city’s rate of teen shootings per capita is more than double those seen in the vast majority of U.S. cities with populations of 50,000 or more, according to an Associated Press and USA TODAY Network analysis of shooting cases compiled by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Quishawn Richardson, right, shoots a basketball against the wall at the Faith and Hope Community Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in the South Side neighborhood of Syracuse, N.Y. The center "doesn’t remind you of all the violence that’s going on outside,” said Quishawn, a lanky 15-year-old who dreams of playing basketball up the hill at the university. “It shows you that Syracuse has got some places you can go to without getting hurt.”
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Sai' Vaughn Coleman, 22, jumps rope outside the Faith and Hope Community Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in the South Side neighborhood of Syracuse, N.Y. Coach and mentor Arthur “Bobby” Harrison, who was serving in Attica state prison in 1971 during the infamously deadly uprising, believes in providing a firm hand for the teens who train here.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A group of teenagers and young men exercise outside the Faith and Hope Community Center in the South Side neighborhood just down the hill from Syracuse University's Carrier Dome, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y. Coach and mentor Arthur “Bobby” Harrison, who was serving in Attica state prison in 1971 during the infamously deadly uprising, believes in providing a firm hand for the teens who train here.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A man exercises outside the Faith and Hope Community Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y. Coach and mentor Arthur “Bobby” Harrison, who was serving in Attica state prison in 1971 during the infamously deadly uprising, believes in providing a firm hand for the teens who train here.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Feb. 21, 2011 photo, a U.S. flag decorates the front door of a home in the historic district of Savannah, Ga. Lured by the city's time-capsule collection of antebellum homes and manicured public squares, tourists spent an estimated $2.8 billion here in 2016. Beyond the picturesque 2 square miles of the downtown historic district, the scenery gives way to neighborhoods reeling from poverty.
David Goldman
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Barbara O'Neal holds her smartphone which displays a photograph of her slain son, Alan O'Neal Jr., in Savannah, Ga., on July 31, 2017. O'Neal started the group Mothers of Murdered Sons in Savannah after her 20-year-old son was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in 2011. An analysis of cases compiled by the gun violence archive found teenagers in Savannah are killed or wounded by gunshots at a rate far higher than in most mid-sized and large U.S. cities. "It's getting worse," O'Neal says. "They're still shooting and they still don't care."
Russ Bynum
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A carriage advertising sightseeing tours on Aug. 23, 2017, stands at the intersection where gunshots from a passing SUV wounded three people in the downtown historic district of Savannah, Ga. The drive-by shootings on July 5, 2017, were followed by a crash that killed three people as the vehicle fled police. A 17-year-old boy accused of driving the vehicle has been charged with murder. The top federal prosecutor in Savannah recently said juvenile violent crime in the city is "off the charts."
Russ Bynum
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This photo provided by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office shows 17-year-old Jerry Chambers Jr. after he was arrested July 5, 2017, in Savannah, Ga. The teenager was charged with murder after police identified him as the driver of an SUV involved in drive-by shootings that wounded three people followed by a crash that killed three others in downtown Savannah a few hours after big crowds turned out for Fourth of July fireworks.
Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Pedestrians on Aug. 23, 2017 stroll on a sidewalk in downtown Savannah, Ga., where three people were struck by gunshots fired from a passing SUV less than two months earlier. Three people were wounded in the drive-by shootings on July 5, 2015, and three others died when the suspects' vehicle crashed while fleeing police. A 17-year-old boy identified by police as the SUV's driver has been charged with murder. The top federal prosecutor in Savannah recently said juvenile violent crime in the city is "off the charts."
Russ Bynum
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Sheryl Sams stands outside the emergency room at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., on Aug. 23, 2017. Sams is the director of Youth Intercept, an intervention program that offers assistance to young people being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Sams says roughly two-thirds of young shooting victims in Savannah decline any help. One of them, she says, was a 14-year-old boy who had been shot three separate times.
Russ Bynum
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2011 file photo, people gather at the Forsythe Park fountain in the historic district of Savannah, Ga. Lured by the city's time-capsule collection of antebellum homes and manicured public squares, tourists spent an estimated $2.8 billion here in 2016. Beyond the picturesque 2 square miles of the downtown historic district, the scenery gives way to neighborhoods reeling from poverty.
David Goldman
AP Photo
