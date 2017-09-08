Teen gun violence 'a way of life' in Savannah and Syracuse

ADVANCE FOR USE FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-An anti violence sign, created by former gangsters hangs on a window of a corner convenience store where woman and her daughter finished shopping, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in the South Side neighborhood of Syracuse, N.Y. Syracuse is a modestly sized city with a big problem. Teenagers are being killed or injured by guns at a rate far higher than most other cities. Julie Jacobson AP Photo