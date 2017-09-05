Dog helps sniff out invasive ants on California island

In this Aug. 10, 2017, provided by The Nature Conservancy photo shows Ky Zimmerman and his labrador Tobias search for nests of Argentine ants on Santa Cruz Island off the coast of Southern California. The dog is wearing a mask is to protect from foxtails, a grass seed that can get into his eyes, nose or mouth. Tobias searches for nests of the invasive species of ants that threatened the ecosystem after being introduced decades ago. The Nature Conservancy via AP Gary Andrew